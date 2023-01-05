Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune And Dunan Unification Wars To Release This March – Rumor

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be the first entry in the Konami series in quite a long time, and it seems like the wait for its release won't be much longer, as the game is apparently releasing in a little over two months.

As reported on the ResetERA forums, the Belgian division of French retailer Fnac is listing the upcoming JRPG by Konami with a March 9th release date. As Konami hasn't talked much about the remasters of the first two entries in the series following its announcement, it is hard to say if this release date is accurate, so we have to take it with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will allow players to experience the first two entries in the classic JRPG series by Konami with a variety of improvements, such as visual enhancements, new character drawings, improved sound and quality of life enhancements such as the ability to speed up battles, and more.

Graphical Improvements

Pixel sprites and environment art enhanced with new screen effects including lighting, clouds, and shadow animations Flickering flames, smoldering smoke, the movement of leaves and insects, all add up to a lively in-game atmosphere!

The effects and direction have been redesigned, bringing memorable scenes back to life in more beautiful ways!

New Character Drawings

All character portraits have been updated in HD. Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden released in 1995, has newly re-drawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars launches sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will let you know when the game releases as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.