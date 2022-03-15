Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Showcased in 28 Minute Gameplay Video
Developer Natsume Atari released a lengthy gameplay video of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, announced last year as a companion game to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the most successful video game Kickstarter campaign in 2020.
Set in the same world of Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in Hundred Heroes. The game features fast paced action, town-building elements, and 2.5D platforming.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be released this year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Just like Hundred Heroes, it will be available on Game Pass as announced at E3 2021.
Studio Lead Yoshitaka Murayama said at the time:
We’ve been working hard on the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise and love to see the amazing reactions from fans following our trailer at the Microsoft E3 event. We’re telling a rich story with the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise, so much so that we couldn’t possibly tell it all within the confines of a single game. We set out to solve that problem with our companion game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising which features key backstory to the main game and a completely different gameplay style.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, on the other hand, will be released next year.
Exploration
Eiyuden Chronicle has a vast world to explore, full of lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves, and quiet villages. Talk to townsfolk to learn more about the region, explore remote locations and fight secret bosses, or maybe just enjoy the gorgeous scenery.
Turn-Based Combat
Eiyuden Chronicle employs a traditional turn based RPG battle system where players take command of up to six individual units against either an army, or a single large creature. Choose commands for each of your characters, then watch them carry out your orders in full motion combat.
Recruitment
Through your adventures in the world of Eiyuden Chronicle, you will meet people from all walks of life, looking for something more. Whether it’s a fisherman, or a baker, or a brave warrior, each new addition to your army will bolster your ranks, making a worthy addition to your town.
