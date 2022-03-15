Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Showcased in 28 Minute Gameplay Video

Developer Natsume Atari released a lengthy gameplay video of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, announced last year as a companion game to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the most successful video game Kickstarter campaign in 2020.

Set in the same world of Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in Hundred Heroes. The game features fast paced action, town-building elements, and 2.5D platforming.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be released this year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Just like Hundred Heroes, it will be available on Game Pass as announced at E3 2021.

Studio Lead Yoshitaka Murayama said at the time:

We’ve been working hard on the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise and love to see the amazing reactions from fans following our trailer at the Microsoft E3 event. We’re telling a rich story with the Eiyuden Chronicle franchise, so much so that we couldn’t possibly tell it all within the confines of a single game. We set out to solve that problem with our companion game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising which features key backstory to the main game and a completely different gameplay style.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, on the other hand, will be released next year.