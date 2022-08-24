Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Gamescom Trailer Confirms 2023 Release Window

A new Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming spiritual successor of the glorious Suikoden series.

The new trailer, which has been shared in time for Gamescom 2022, provides a new quick look at the game's visuals and classic JRPG gameplay. The trailer also confirms a 2023 release date for the game.

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.

The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic.

Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further.

It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.