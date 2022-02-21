Dying Light 2’s Head-Lopping “Ronin Pack” is the Game’s Latest Free DLC
Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only been out for a couple weeks, but Techland is already peppering players with a variety of free DLC. Last week, we got the “Authority Pack,” which let players dress up as a Peacekeeper, and now Techland is offering the Ronin Pack. As with the first pack, the Ronin Pack will be released over the course of several days – the chest piece, pants, and shoes are available as of today, the gloves, mask, and arm guards arrive on February 23, and finally, the head-lopping two-handed sword drops on February 25. You can check out the new Ronin outfit via the new trailer, below.
Looking pretty stylish! Certainly better than the embarassing-looking mishmash of clothes I’ve been running around the game in. Techland is promising 5 years of post-launch Dying Light 2 content, and have outlined the next six-months-or-so via a roadmap. Following this month’s free outfits, you can expect new challenges in March, and a series of mutated infected events in April. The game’s first paid story DLC will arrive sometime in June. Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? I found it to be a fun, if somewhat rough around the edges, new parkour playground in Wccftech’s full review…
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.
