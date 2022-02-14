First Free Dying Light 2 Authority Pack DLC Available Now Across All Platforms
The first free Dying Light 2 DLC, the Authority Pack, is now available across all platforms.
The pack consists of three parts, with players now being able to claim the first part through the official Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games stores. You can check out the trailer for the Authority Pack down below.
Dying Light 2 is available globally now for PC and consoles. After various delays, the sequel by Polish developer Techland was released earlier this month. As reported last week, the game experienced big launch sales, especially on Steam.
We reviewed the sequel upon release and praised its parkour gameplay, city design, characters, and visuals.
"Moving onto gameplay, Dying Light 2 is largely an evolution of its predecessor. Combat deemphasizes ranged weapons even more than the original, to the point where guns are (almost) nonexistent. In their place are a wide variety of brutal improvised weapons made from post-apocalyptic scrap and a greater ability to chain your attacks together using parkour, somewhat making up for the lack of long-range options. It’s a solid system, and I’m sure streamers will be able to pull off some cool sequences, but enemies (both human and zombie alike) are pretty dumb. To succeed in most fights, all you need to do is dodge, block, and whack enemies as often as possible with the biggest, nastiest weapon you have."
"Dying Light 2 Stay Human is another exhilarating parkour and zombie-pummeling playground from Techland, although at times, the seams holding it all together are a bit obvious. Given the game’s glitches, minor gameplay annoyances, and crudely bisected story and world, reports of behind-the-scenes issues feel all-too-plausible. That said, the foundation here is rock solid, and Techland has proven they’re capable long-term builders, so I’m confident Dying Light 2’s embers can be stoked to a full flame in time."
