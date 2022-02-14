First Free Dying Light 2 Authority Pack DLC Available Now Across All Platforms

The first free Dying Light 2 DLC, the Authority Pack, is now available across all platforms.

The pack consists of three parts, with players now being able to claim the first part through the official Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games stores. You can check out the trailer for the Authority Pack down below.

Dying Light 2 is available globally now for PC and consoles. After various delays, the sequel by Polish developer Techland was released earlier this month. As reported last week, the game experienced big launch sales, especially on Steam.

We reviewed the sequel upon release and praised its parkour gameplay, city design, characters, and visuals.