Dying Light 2 will Get At Least 5 Years of Post-Launch Content Guarantees Techland

The original Dying Light was one of the best examples of a well-managed “live service” game, as Techland delivered years upon years of quality extra content following the game’s initial 2016 launch. Support for Dying Light finally seems to slowing down, so can we expect the same impressive level for the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human? Thankfully, it seems the answer is “yes.” Today Techland took to Twitter to guarantee that Dying Light 2 would get at least five years of post-launch support, including “new stories, locations, and in-game events.”

Guaranteeing that you’ll support a game for five years before you even release it is a bold move, but Techland has built a large and loyal community with the first Dying Light, and they clearly want to make them feel comfortable about moving over to the sequel. With Dying Light 2 nearly here, Techland recently released their final Dying 2 Know presentation, which provided a first look at co-op play and the game running on last-gen consoles – get the full rundown on that here. Meanwhile, here’s the game’s official description, for those who haven’t been keeping up…

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

- Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. Choices and consequences - Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.

- Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. Day and Night cycle - Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.

- Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. Creative and brutal combat - Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.

- Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. 2-4 player co-op gameplay - Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.