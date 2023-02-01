Dying Light Franchise Sold 30 Million Copies to Date; Techland Busy on New Open World Fantasy IP

During our massive Dying Light 2 anniversary interview with Techland Franchise Director Tymon Smektala, we also asked for an update on the sales. He told us to wait until after the stream, and surely enough, the Polish company's executives provided some news in an interview with Biznes.pap.pl.

Paweł Marchewka, founder and president of Techland, said in a statement:

Sales of 30 million copies of the Dying Light franchise is a confirmation of the huge trust and commitment of our community of players. There is no better motivation for entertainment creators. It is fuel for the entire Techland team to continue supporting Dying Light, but also intensive work on the development of our new IP open-world set in a fantasy universe.

A month after the launch of Dying Light 2, Techland said the sequel had already sold five million units while the original had passed the impressive milestone of twenty million copies sold to date. It's fair to imagine most of the headway toward thirty million has been made by the new game, though Techland did not provide an updated sales split.

Chief Publishing Officer Oleg Klapovskiy also hinted at potential franchise adaptations to other media.

These outstanding numbers speak for themselves and confirm the success of the Dying Light franchise. We were able to achieve it only thanks to our awesome community. I want to use this opportunity to thank them again for their great support. We have ambitious plans not only to develop and further support the game, but also to expand to other medias.

In the interview mentioned above, Marchewka also name drops the open world fantasy RPG that's been worked on for a very long time. Techland's president first discussed it in May 2016, nearly seven years ago. It's pretty obvious that Dying Light 2 took priority inside the studio, but in May 2022, the Polish studio shared the first concept art. The team working on this project features many experienced developers, including some who worked on The Witcher 3's acclaimed quests.

Marchewka said about this game:

Our ambition is to introduce a brand-new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.