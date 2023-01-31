DLSS 3 Showed Humongous FPS Increase in Dying Light 2, Says Dev

Dying Light 2 received NVIDIA DLSS 3 support earlier today with Community Update #2 (patch 1.9.0). During our big anniversary interview with Techland Franchise Director Tymon Smektala, we asked about his perception of the improvements enabled by DLSS 3 in the game. Here's the relevant excerpt.

Today's update also adds NVIDIA DLSS 3 support to Dying Light 2. What's your take on this technology? How does it improve your game?

Sometimes the numbers are amazing. With an open world game as complex as ours, the frame rates vary between different regions. It depends on the complexity of the scene, the number of meshes, the number of polygons, and the logic that's present in that specific location. But in some areas, we have seen positive frame rate per second spikes which are double or even triple the previous numbers. This is really crazy stuff! I'm almost sweating here because I'm not a technical person, so for me, all of that is just like magic. Like, a group of magicians from NVIDIA came and met with a group of magicians from Techland, they did this little Sabbath and out of it, we got this crazy increase in frames per second through DLSS 3.

I'm not a gamer who is overtly focused on technical stuff and specifications, but just playing the game and just seeing that increase and seeing how this increases the fluidity, the responsiveness of everything; this is really something important. I hope it will be appreciated by the Dying Light 2 players who have a hardware setup that supports this feature.

Usually, when we play at our studio, we have a little FPS counter visible at all times to maybe catch frame rate dips. When you're playing on the PCs with DLSS 3 enabled, then you really see humongous increases. So if you are capable of using that, then I think you will appreciate the changes.

According to NVIDIA, DLSS 3 enables an average FPS of 187 with the GeForce RTX 4090, 136 with the GeForce RTX 4080, and 113 with the 4070 Ti at 4K and DLSS Super Resolution set to Performance mode.