Dying Light 2 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, First Story DLC Arriving in June

The original Dying Light was known for its strong post-launch support, and Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be no different, with Techland promising at least 5 years of additional content. Well, today they got a bit more specific, providing a roadmap of Dying Light 2 content coming in 2021 and beyond.

Between launch and the beginning of summer, you can expect a variety of smaller-scale DLC, including challenge packs, mutated infected events, and more. Then in June, we can expect Dying Light 2’s first full piece of story DLC. Looking further, Techland promises to deliver at least two story DLCs, as well as new weapons, stories, enemies, and events. You can check out the roadmap for yourself below (click on the image for full resolution).

It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/ppJvu2G1sm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 25, 2022

No word yet on what this content will cost, but the story DLC will be paid, as they're listed as a feature in Dying Light 2’s Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. Need to know more about Dying Light 2? Here’s the game's official description...

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

- Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. Choices and consequences - Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.

- Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. Day and Night cycle - Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.

- Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. Creative and brutal combat - Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.

- Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. 2-4 player co-op gameplay - Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.