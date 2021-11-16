Download Official ISO Files (32-bit / 64-bit) for Windows 10 November 2021 Update

Windows 10 November 2021 Update is live! After several months of Insider testing, the November 2021 Update, version 21H2, is going live for the public. Like the previous versions, this would be a phased-out release, meaning not everyone would get it at the same time. However, through the ISO files, you can force and clean install Windows 10 version 21H2 on your devices without waiting for the official notification.

Last month, Microsoft had confirmed that Build 19044.1288 was expected to be the RTM build for the November 2021 Update. We had already shared with you the steps to install Windows 10 November 2021 Update ahead of the pack, but now that the official Windows 10 ISO files are out, you don't have to go through any tedious processes.

Microsoft Drops New Windows 10 Feature Update (v21H2) for Public

Direct download Windows 10 21H2 ISO files (64-bit and 32-bit)

Not a fan of Update Assistant? Well, you are in luck. The Windows maker has also released the Windows 10 21H2 ISO files, which are now available for download. Here are the links (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 10 November 2021 Update:

Windows 10 November 2021 Update (64-bit) - expires 11/17/2021 6:06:01 PM UTC



Windows 10 November 2021 Update (32-bit) - expires 11/17/2021 6:06:01 PM UTC



For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon ( UTC), follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 10 21H2, November 2021 Update ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices:

Head over to the official download site [click this link]. Under Select edition drop-down, click on Windows 10 under November 2021 Update and hit Confirm. [There will be only one Windows 10 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions. Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. You will now see two tabs to download either the 32-bit or the 64-bit Windows 10 November 2021 Update. Simply click on the right one and the download will begin.

- Once done, follow these steps to install

Windows 10 November 2021 Update is the third Service Pack-like release from Microsoft after versions 20H2 and 21H1, which means for those of you who upgraded their devices to the May 2020 Update, the October 2020 Update, or the May 2021 Update, it will be delivered like a monthly cumulative update, significantly reducing the downtime.

Microsoft has been sending a number of Preview builds to its Windows Insider Program for the past several months to test and finalize this version of Windows 10, the November 2021 Update. The company is moving on with the release of Windows 11, which is already available to the public. However, Microsoft will continue to deliver cumulative updates to Windows 10 at least until 2025.