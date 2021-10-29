Expanded Release of Windows 11 – Current Status of Known Issues

Microsoft has increased the availability of Windows 11, offering the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices. If you are seeing the upgrade being offered to you through Windows Update in the Settings app but are worried about any breaking bugs impacting the latest operating system, Microsoft assures it has sorted out almost all the known issues.

Windows 11 known issues - current status

There are currently 8 known issues, with Microsoft having resolved 7 of them, including the AMD Ryzen bug. Here are the details:

Installation of printers might fail when attempted over some network connections: Resolved through KB5006746 Custom printing properties might not be correctly provided to print server clients: KB5006746 Installation of printers via Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) might not succeed: KB5006746 Receiving a prompt for administrative credentials every time you attempt to print: KB5006746 Compatibility issues with apps using some non-ASCII characters in their registry keys: KB5006746 Some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors might drop performance: KB5006674 Compatibility issues with Intel "Killer" and "SmartByte" networking software: KB5006674 Compatibility issues have been found between Oracle VirtualBox and Windows 11: unresolved

If you want to make the upgrade but don't see it being offered through Windows Update, you can choose to download ISO files for clean installation or install Windows 11 through Update Assistant.