Microsoft Drops New Windows 10 Feature Update (v21H2) for Public

Microsoft has finalized the latest feature update of its older desktop operating system, calling it Windows 10 November 2021 Update, version 21H2. Similar to the last few feature updates, the Windows maker has focused primarily on performance and feature improvements instead of introducing any massive new features. Windows 10 November 2021 Update will also be an easy-to-install update, just like versions 21H1 and 20H2.

Windows 10 version 21H2, similar to the last two versions, shares a common core operating system and an identical set of system files with the May 2020 Update, version 2004. This means that any new features and improvements in Windows 10 November 2021 Update will be pushed to those running versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H2 through a monthly quality update and will be turned on using an enablement package.

Download Official ISO Files (32-bit / 64-bit) for Windows 10 November 2021 Update

Those running earlier versions of Windows 10 will get version 21H2 like a regular feature update, which means it will download and install like a full update, taking a much longer time.

Windows 10 November 2021 Update: the final goodbye to Windows 10

With this final version of Windows 10, the company has focused on productivity, management, and security features. Microsoft said the November 2021 Update is available initially to users with select devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later.

If you'd like to install the latest version, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. Once the download is complete, you will be able to pick a convenient time to finish the installation process and reboot the device.

The company will start offering the latest version to more users in the coming weeks.

"We are taking the same measured approach to the rollout of the November 2021 Update as we have with previous releases, to help enable a smooth update. We will be throttling up availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all, so the update may not be offered to you right away. In these cases, we will not offer the feature update until we are confident that you will have a good update experience."

Microsoft has also confirmed that this is not the last version of Windows 10 and that it will deliver the next Windows 10 feature update in H2 of 2022, aligning with the Windows 11 release cadence. The Windows maker has also promised to "support at least one version of Windows 10 through Oct 14, 2025."