Windows 11 Is Here! Direct Download Official Windows 11 ISO Files (64-bit Only)

Microsoft has started the process of releasing Windows 11 for eligible devices already as the day becomes October 5 in different time zones around the world. This means it's time to get the new operating system. If your device is eligible and is running Windows 10 version 2004 or later, you will be getting the upgrade offer in the coming hours, days, or months.

However, if you want to skip ahead (at your own risk...), you can now download Windows 11 ISO files to clean install this brand new operating system on your devices.

Windows 11 Is Generally Available – Three Ways to Install the New OS and Skip the Line

Direct download Windows 11 ISO files

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 ISO files, which are now available for download. Here is the link (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 11.

For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon (10/5/2021 8:15:04 PM UTC), follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 11 ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices:

Head over to the official download site [click this link]. Under Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) drop-down, click on Windows 11 and hit Download. [There will be only one Windows 11 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions. Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm.

You will now see only one tab to download the 64-bit Windows 11 as there will no longer be a 32-bit option. Click this link, and the download process will begin.

- Updating...