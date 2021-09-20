Download: tvOS 15 Final IPSW for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

You can now download and install the full and final tvOS 15 final update on both compatible Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

Final Version of tvOS 15 Arrives with New HomeKit Features, HomePod mini Stereo Pairing and More Now Available for Download

If you've been sitting in front of your TV thinking when will your Apple TV receive the new tvOS 15 update, you should be delighted to learn that it is rolling out right now.

Downgrade tvOS 15 to tvOS 14 on Apple TV HD [Tutorial]

It is packed with a bunch of new features that are destined to improve the overall television experience in the living room. This includes support for Spatial Audio if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Also, connecting AirPods to the Apple TV is now easier than ever thanks to an on-screen prompt for it.

If you are heavily invested in HomeKit, then you will be able to see multiple streams of your HomeKit compatible camera on screen, allowing you to take a quick look at your property without having to constantly swipe or tap on the remote.

You can learn all about the new features by going to this link.

Download tvOS 15 Final Over the Air

Step 1. Turn on your Apple TV.

tvOS 15 Final Update will be Available on 20th September for Download

Step 2. Launch the Settings app from the home screen.

Step 3. Scroll down and select System.

Step 4. Now open Software Update.

Step 5. Download and install the tvOS 15 final software update from here.

Remember, the whole process may take a while to go through, therefore it is best to have a lot of patience. Make sure you do not touch the Siri Remote during the entire process, and also make sure that you do not turn off your TV or change the channel.

Once everything is done, you will be on the tvOS 15 home screen, ready to enjoy its new features.

Keep one thing in mind, while tvOS 15 is amazing and all, Apple yanked a very important feature from the initial release of tvOS 15 - SharePlay. It had become quite apparent that the feature was not ready for prime-time and Apple made the decision to release it at a later date.

You do have the option to clean install the new tvOS 15 update, but this is only applicable to the tvOS 15 model only since that is the only compatible set-top box from Apple which can interface with a computer using a USB-C cable. If you are interested in performing a clean installation, first download the tvOS 15 IPSW from here:

Once done and saved to the desktop, you can follow the tutorial below for clean installation of the update:

Want to downgrade back to tvOS 14 instead? Check out the following: