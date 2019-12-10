Download tvOS 13.3 for Apple TV 4K and HD Models

You can now download tvOS 13.3 software update for both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. Here’s how you can install it.

Download tvOS 13.3 Today with New Improvements and Performance Fixes

Apple TV is one platform which you really don’t have to worry about much on the software front. After all, at the end of the day, you’ll be watching Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Apple TV+ and usually stuff that is not quite ‘feature rich.’ So essentially, you can just forget about the underlying software and focus more on the content.

While that is true to some extent, but new software tends to fix performance related issues and squash bugs which might hinder your daily experience. This means you will see improved gaming related performance, faster load times, far less crashes and whatnot. That’s why, if you are an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD owner, then you should take the time out and download tvOS 13.3. It only takes a few minutes and you’ll be left with a version of tvOS that is far stable than before and works its magic under the hood to keep things ticking along nicely.

In order to download tvOS 13.3 over the air, you can simply turn on your Apple TV, navigate to Settings > System > Software Update and then download and install tvOS 13 from there. This entire process won’t take more than 15 minutes at best, provided you have a fast internet connection at home.

You have the option to install the update as a fresh copy using Finder in macOS or iTunes in Windows. But keep in mind that this is possible only on the Apple TV HD, since it has a USB-C port in order to interface with a PC or Mac. Download tvOS 13.3 IPSW from the link below and then follow the tutorial here on how to clean install it. Do this at your own risk as the clean install will wipe everything off your Apple TV.

Again, this might not be a super important update, but I will highly recommend that you take some time out anyway to install it. Who knows that the occasional stutters you witness in your favorite app are finally fixed in this release. Or, YouTube doesn’t show you botched text in the Recommendations screen.

We’re certain you are well acquainted with that one.