Apple TV users can now download tvOS 13.3.1 update for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. tvOS 13.3.1 IPSW for Apple TV HD is also available.

The latest tvOS 13.3.1 update for both Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K is now available for download and it's available over the air for users the world over. While we do not have a changelog for this update, but it's safe to assume that this is nothing more than a bug fix update, nothing more.

In order to install the update over the air, launch the Settings app on your Apple TV's home screen. Now navigate to System > Software Update. Download and install the available update from here. Once the update has downloaded, it will be verified and then installed onto your Apple TV. The whole thing shouldn't take that long if you have a fast internet connection at home.

While the over the air method is the best route you can take, Apple TV HD users can perform a clean installation of the update using iTunes or Finder, thanks to the USB-C port on the set-top box. Grab the tvOS 13.3.1 IPSW from the foot of this post and follow the guide here on the how to part: How to Clean Install tvOS 13 Final on Apple TV Right Now [Tutorial]

If the stability of your apps and Apple services are at the top of your list, then you should go ahead and install the tvOS 13.3.1 update right away. Sure, you won't get any new feature, which is understandable, but you will get an Apple TV experience which is super stable compared to before and you'll enjoy every bit of it.