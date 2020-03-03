Beta 4 of iOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4 Now Available

Apple has released the fourth betas of iOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 for registered developers.

Today is an interesting day in terms of software releases. Apart from WhatsApp dark mode making the cut for iPhone users, Apple has jumped into the scene and has seeded fourth betas of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4. All of these updates pack bug fixes and performance enhancements and it is recommended that you go ahead and download them right now.

Downloading iOS 13.4 beta 4 or iPadOS 13.4 beta 4 is a piece of cake if you have a pre-release build previously installed on your iPhone or iPad. Simply connect to a Wi-Fi network, launch Settings, navigate to General > Software Update, and then tap on Download and Install. The update should download immediately if you have low traffic on your Wi-Fi network. You even have the option of installing the update overnight.

tvOS 13.4 beta 4 can be downloaded over the air too. Turn on your Apple TV, open Settings, scroll down to System and then select Software Update. Download the available update. It won't take that long at all.

Last but not the least, macOS 10.15.4 beta 4 is also available over the air. But before you install it, please make sure that you have saved all your work and settings because you will be restarting your Mac in order to install the update. Start off by launching System Preferences, click on Software Update and install the available system update from here. This may take a while to download and install so exercise patience. Lots of it.

Since these are beta updates, therefore expect quite a few things to be fixed in these release. You may even experience better battery related performance and hopefully, fewer app crashes too.

It is expected that the public beta updates of these updates will be available to every in a short period of time. You can sign up for the public beta by going to beta.apple.com. It's absolutely free, and all you need is a working Apple ID in order to get in on the action.

