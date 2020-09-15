Yes, you can download iOS 14 GM or iPadOS 14 GM on your iPhone or iPad for free. The process is simple and you'll be in business in no time.

Join the Beta Software Program and Download iOS 14 GM and iPadOS 14 GM Before Everyone Else

Whenever we get wind of news that a Gold Master build has been seeded to developers, it has us really excited because it means we are just inches away from the final release. This means everyone will be able to enjoy the great features of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 when it is available tomorrow. What if you want to skip through line and download iOS 14 GM and iPadOS 14 GM right now? You can totally do that, and absolutely free as well.

Simply sign up for the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 beta and the Gold Master build will be pushed to you over the air. And yes, in case you are wondering, this method is completely legit, absolutely safe. Furthermore, the GM seed is basically the full and final version of the software meant for end users, but is made available for download to registered developers and public beta testers ahead of time.

For more details how you can sign up to the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 public beta, check out this tutorial: Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta - Here's How to Download

GM build is absolutely safe for use on a device that is your daily driver since this is final software you are dealing with. There is a possibility that Apple releases a revised version of the GM build in order to fix bugs, but that rarely happens. Given that we only have one day, it's a guarantee that there won't be a second GM build. Usually, Apple simply pushes out the necessary changes in the full and final version of the software in order to keep things as streamlined as possible.

If you already have one of the betas installed on your iPhone or iPad, then simply go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to jump straight to the GM bandwagon.

Looking to learn more about iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 and its brand new features, then check out the links below:

