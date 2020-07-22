Download: iOS 14 Beta 3, iPadOS 14 Beta 3 Now Available

You can now download iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 over the air for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch if you are a registered developer.

Apple's iOS 14 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3 Arrives with Even More Bug Fixes and Performance Updates, Download Now

Despite trying times, Apple is well on top of its game when it comes to pushing out software updates and today the company has released iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 for registered developers. If you already have the previous beta installed on your phone or tablet then grabbing the latest update is a slice of cake. Start off by ensuring you have 50% or more battery remaining and that you are connected to a Wi-Fi connection. Follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Settings app

app Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install once the new beta 3 update shows up

Are you looking to install the beta for the first time on your iPhone or iPad? Then start off by making sure your device is compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 first. Once it has been confirmed that your device is in the list, follow the multiple methods outlined below in how to download and install the update onto your device.

Download and Install Over the Air

This is the method I will highly recommend since it does not even involve fiddling around with a computer or a bunch of cables. You also get to keep your current files and settings, too. Simply head over to Apple's Developer Program website, sign up, grab the iOS configuration profile and the update will be available to you over the air. You can learn more abut this method by going to this link: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings

Clean Install the Beta

This is perhaps the nuclear option when it comes to installing beta updates. This will erase your device completely, but you will end up with a fresh installation of the beta. This is a method which ensures maximum day to day stability, but it won't be quite perfect since you are dealing with beta software anyway. Go here to get started immediately: How to Clean Install iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta on iPhone and iPad

Downgrade to iOS 13

If you are absolutely done and dusted with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta, then you can downgrade back to iOS 13 right away. Make sure you have backed everything up as the entire process will erase your device clean. You can learn more about it by going here: How to Downgrade iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta to iOS 13 [Tutorial]

Download: tvOS 14 Beta 3 Now Available

Download iOS 14 Beta 3 / iPadOS 14 Beta 3 Without a Developer Account

Don't have a developer account with Apple? Don't worry, you can still download and install the update and take it for a spin, absolutely free. There are two ways you can go about this. You can either sign up to the Beta Software Program (read: public beta) or you can simply grab the developer-oriented configuration profile. You can learn more by checking out the links below:

