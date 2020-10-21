iOS 14.2 Beta 4 For iPhone And iPad Released To Developers

Apple has released iOS 14.2 beta 4 for developers. The update is available over-the-air for users who already had a previous beta installed, and via Apple Developer Center for registered users.

iOS 14.2 beta 4 has been released just a week after beta 3 was released to developers, and on the same day as the final version of iOS 14.1 was released to everyone.

iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Final Download Now Available for iPhone, iPad

iOS 14.2 will ship with a number of new features that are currently in testing. These include a new Shazam music recognition control in iOS Control Center, 117 new emojis, user interface improvements to now playing, and AirPlay in Control Center, people detection in Accessibility > Magnifier for users with weak eyesight, yearly spending history for Apple Card, and much more.

One of the major changes that we have found in iOS 14.2 beta 4 is the inclusion of beautiful new wallpapers. These include artistic sceneries and photos of mountains and hilly areas.

Apple has also added a brand new Discover section in the Home app. It contains information about various types of HomeKit accessories like lights, security cameras, sensors, doorbells, and more. It also lists their benefits in App Store like content pages, and links to the Apple Store app for users to purchase the accessories.

Download iOS 14.2 Beta 4

To install iOS 14.2 beta 4, you must be enrolled in Apple Developer Program, which costs $99/year. Once you enroll in the program, you will be able to download a profile on your iPhone or iPad, which enables it to receive beta updates. When the profile is installed, simply head over to Settings > General > Software Update to download the latest beta.

As this is a beta build, make sure that you have backed up your data and install it on a secondary device. Betas are work in progress builds and can have bugs which can result in data loss.