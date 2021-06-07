Can you download and install watchOS 8 beta on your Apple Watch without a developer account? We will break it down for you right now.

You Have the Option to Download watchOS 8 Beta without a Developer Account - All You Need is a Bit of Patience

Apple revealed a ton of details on the new watchOS 8 firmware at its WWDC 2021 keynote. You can learn more about it here:

Right now, the first beta of the update is available to registered developers. It is not an easy task as it requires you to not only shell out $99 in order to get access to the beta, and you need to install the latest iOS 15 beta on your iPhone as well, in order to install watchOS 8 beta in the first place.

So, with that in mind - is there a way to download and install watchOS 8 beta on your Apple Watch, take it for a spin, without spending a dime? Well, the answer is a resounding YES. And there are two ways you can go about it, but we will only recommend the one and only method here.

Route 1. Wait for the Public Beta

Currently, the beta is available for registered developers only. But, like previous betas, this one will be available soon to everyone with a compatible Apple Watch. Just give it a couple of betas, and weeks, and Beta Software Program will be open for everyone to try out in July. And this is the route everyone should take as well.

You can find more details by going to: beta.apple.com

Route 2. Grab Hold of the watchOS 8 Beta Profile

If you cannot wait for the public beta to arrive, then you can make things quick and easy for yourself by sourcing the official watchOS 8 beta developer profile, install it onto your iPhone and then start receiving beta updates like a registered developers.

Here Is When iOS 15 Beta Will Be Available to the Public

You will be required to download the iOS 15 beta profile as well before you do this. As mentioned before - iOS 15 beta is a requirement in order to test out watchOS 8 beta.

Quite frankly, we will not endorse this method at all. And we will not be posting the link to the profile here. If you are great at searching stuff online, then you know what to do.

If something goes wrong, we will not be held responsible for anything at all. Also keep in mind that once you download and install watchOS 8 beta onto your Apple Watch, you cannot downgrade back to watchOS 7 either.

Keep in mind that watchOS beta updates are known to be unfriendly in a lot of cases, especially when it comes to third-party app support. Eventually, things will become smooth for everyone, but right now, it is safe to say that everything is a slight mess, at the time of writing, at least.

