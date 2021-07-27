Download iOS 15 Beta 4 Without a Developer Account Right Now

Want to download iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 beta 4 without a developer account? Here's how you can do it right now.

Beta 4 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Available to Download Without a Developer Program Membership

Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for compatible devices a few minutes ago and you can already download it if you do not have an Apple Developer Program subscription with you.

Download: Beta 4 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Released

If you already have the previous beta installed then you can simply go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 4. However, if you are starting from scratch and do not wish to part ways with $99 in order to test out the new software then there are two routes you can take in order to get into the action.

The first route is straightforward - sign up to the Beta Software Program and become a public beta tester. It is easy to sign up and it takes a few minutes to get up and running as well. You can find all the necessary details about signing up here:

Keep in mind that public beta updates take a while to get delivered to users. Developers will always get the latest updates first and public beta testers a few hours (or days) later. So, in order to solve this issue and always stay ahead of the line, you can simply grab the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta profile from here and install it on your device:

Remember, since this is the unofficial method of downloading the update, therefore there is a chance that Apple might block the profile download later on. Therefore we will highly recommend sticking to the public beta route. It is safe, secure and works like a charm.