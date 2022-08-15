Menu
Download: Apple Releases iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 Beta 6 to Developers

Ali Salman
Aug 15, 2022
Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 6 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta builds arrive a week after beta 5 was released. If you are a developer, you can download and install the latest build from the Apple Developer Center right now on your compatible devices. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Releases Beta 6 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to Developers for Testing Purposes

If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 on your compatible iPhone and iPad right now from the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile from the developer center and the update will be available on your iPhone or iPad over the air. iOS 16 will bring a boatload of forward-facing additions to the table which includes the revamped Lock Screen, new Focus mode, iCloud Photo Library, and much more. Check out more details in our announcement post.

Other than iOS 16 beta 6, Apple has also seeded watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers. To install the latest beta, registered developers will have to download the proper configuration profile from the developer center. Once you do that, all you have to do is head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged or plugged in. Moreover, your Apple Watch should be in the range of your iPhone. watchOS 9 will bring a handful of new watch faces, Afib support in the ECG app, new sleep tracking features, and more.

Alongside the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 update, tvOS 16 beta is also available for developers. If you are up for it, you can download the tvOS 16 beta 6 on your Apple TV by installing a profile through Xcode. tvOS 16 brings cross-device connectivity for developers and Apple Watch apps on the TV. There is a boatload of new additions like Nintendo Joy-Cons support, Pro Controllers, HDR10+, and much more.

We are not currently sure what the new betas bring to the table. For more details, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new builds. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to install the latest iOS 16 beta 6 on your iPhone? Share your views with us in the comments.

