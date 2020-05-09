DOOM Eternal DLC Showcased in First Official Screenshots

The first DOOM Eternal DLC got showcased yesterday via two gorgeous screenshots released on the official DOOM Twitter account.

Not much is known about DOOM Eternal DLC, other than this brief description released by id Software for the Year One Pass.

The Slayer’s legend grows… Your victory over Hell’s armies pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost. An imbalance of power in the heavens requires the true ruler of this universe to rise and set things right. Wage war across never-before-seen realms of the DOOM Universe, fight against new demons, and wield new abilities in your never-ending battle against the forces of evil.

One thing we do know about the DOOM Eternal DLC is that the composer of the base game, Mick Gordon, won't be back due to a dispute with the developer as announced recently by the game's Executive Producer, Marty Stratton.

DOOM Eternal turned out to be a pretty great follow-up to 2016's franchise reboot, according to the review penned by Chris a couple of months ago.

Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare.

If you play on PC, there are even ways to overhaul the gameplay, improve particle effects and anti-aliasing, and even add screen space raytracing via ReShade.