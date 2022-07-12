Menu
NVIDIA Reflex Support to be Added to 4 Games; GeForce RTX Bundle Announced, Includes Ghostwire Tokyo and DOOM Eternal

Ule Lopez
Jul 12, 2022
NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex has continued to be adopted by multiple games. Now, four new games will add this feature in the coming days this month. Additionally, NVIDIA also announced that fledgling RTX users would be able to get Ghostwire Tokyo and DOOM Eternal in a new bundle that will be available for select RTX 30 Series purchases.

Let’s get started with the newly added Reflex games. Here’s the list of games that will get improvements:

  • Deep Rock Galactic, which gets a latency reduction upgrade of up to 36%. The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA DLAA.
  • LEAP, which gets a latency reduction upgrade of up to 50%. The game also supports DLSS.
  • ICARUS, which gets a latency reduction upgrade of up to 48%. The game also supports DLSS and ray tracing.
  • Nine to Five, which gets a latency reduction upgrade of up to 30%.

Additionally, NVIDIA announced that Warhammer 40K: Darktide is expected to launch with NVIDIA Reflex, DLSS, and ray tracing. More games will have Reflex in the future.

So, what’s NVIDIA Reflex? This feature used by 20 million players each month allows them to reduce system latency to improve player competitiveness. This is a comparatively new NVIDIA technology, but it’s already one of the fastest to be adopted, with integrations already available in the latest games.

The latency-reducing technology is also supported in G-SYNC Monitors that have Reflex enabled. This offers the highest refresh rates with excellent image clarity. NVIDIA Reflex games, monitors, and mice work together to measure end-to-end system latency. And yes, new monitors and mice have been added to the list of compatible devices.

New Reflex G-SYNC monitors induce:

  • AOC’s AGON PRO AG274QG, a 27-inch, 240Hz, 2560x1440, G-SYNC ULTIMATE display with NVIDIA Reflex support
  • ViewSonic Gaming ELITE XG321UG, a 32-inch, 144Hz, 3840x2160 G-SYNC ULTIMATE Mini-LED, 1152 full-array local dimming display with NVIDIA Reflex and  VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, the highest currently available, ensuring an incredibly vivid and bright HDR picture.

New Reflex mice include:

  • Cooler Master’s MM720
  • HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste Wireless
  • Lenovo’s Legion’s M300S

 

NVIDIA also announced that players who purchase a GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, or 3090 Ti desktop, laptop, or GPU at participating partners (including Amazon, Newegg, and MemoryExpress) will receive a special PC game bundle which includes access to Ghostwire: Tokyo and DOOM Eternal. Additionally, players can get the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass as part of the bundle.

Included in the bundle are:

  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • DOOM Eternal
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two
  • A DOOM Eternal Year One Pass

Once again, all it takes is for you to purchase an RTX 30 series GPU, laptop, or desktop to get this Bethesda Softworks bundle that provides $129.97 added value to your purchase for free. All of these games also support immersive ray-traced effects and accelerated performance with NVIDIA DLSS.

