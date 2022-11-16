Bethesda Responds to DOOM Eternal Composer’s Claims of Mismanagement

A few days ago, the DOOM Eternal composer Mick Gordon claimed in a blog post that several mismanagement issues happened during the game's development which led to the soundtrack being... Less than great. Today, Bethesda itself has stepped up to the plate with a statement denouncing Mick's claims and claiming to have evidence of the opposite.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bethesda states the following:

"The recent post by Mick Gordon both mischaracterized and misrepresented the team at Id Software, the development of DOOM Eternal, Marty Stratton, and Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship. We are aware of all the details and history in this matter and unequivocally support Marty, Chad, and the team at id Software.

We reject the distortion of the truth and selective presentation of incomplete "facts." We stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed. The statements posted online have incited harassment and threats of violence against Marty, Chad, and the id Software team.

Any threats or harassment directed toward members of our teams will be met with swift and appropriate action to protect their health and safety. We remain incredibly proud of id's previous collaborations with Mick Gordon and ask that fans refrain from reaching conclusions based on this account and, more importantly, from attacking any of the individuals mentioned on either side."

Some readers might have noticed a slight contradiction as the statement claims that Mick incited the threats that the team members have received when in one of the first paragraphs of Mick's statement, the former DOOM Composer states: "This statement is not an excuse for a hate campaign. Acts of hate dished out online won’t result in any positive change. In fact, it only makes things worse."

Regardless, it's important to note that harassing people on both sides of the argument is unwise and will not solve anything regarding this issue. However, we will continue to update this story as it is developed. We have yet to see any evidence that Bethesda claims to have in support of the lead developers behind DOOM Eternal. So, make sure to stay tuned for more.