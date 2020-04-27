DOOM Eternal New Mod Restores Removed Graphics Effects, Improves Anti-Aliasing

A new DOOM Eternal mod that has been released recently restores graphics effects that were removed from the game and improves anti-aliasing and image clarity.

The Restored Graphical Effects and Speed Up Weapon Wheel Transition mod restores missing effects using the command console. Among the restored effects are the Moving Helmet HUD, player shadow, lens flares and others. The mod also features a ReShade preset that improves anti-aliasing and image clarity.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Looks Incredible With ReShade Ray Tracing

What This Mod Does: Restores several removed graphical effects from the game using the command console (such as Moving Helmet HUD, Player Shadow, Lens Flares, etc), along with a ReShade to improve the anti-aliasing and image color/clarity overall. Also enables the weapon wheel to pop and slow down time right when pressing the key, rather than a few seconds after.

Videos showcasing this new DOOM Eternal mod have also been shared, and you can find them right below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed For IGN Summer Of Gaming Digital Event

The creator of today's new DOOM Eternal mod also developed the DeLighter mod, which improves the game's atmosphere by making lighting more realistic.

What This Mod Does: Makes the game lighting much more realistic by removing and/or tweaking the fake spot lights on the player and on enemies. Gets the graphics a bit closer to Doom 2016/QuakeCon 2018 Demo with no performance hit. Why: It looks like id heard the feedback that Doom 2016 was too dark. Unfortunately, they went too far in the other direction and added so many bright lights on the player and enemies that they look very out of place from the environment. This, in my opinion, ruins the great atmospheric lighting in the game, so I decided to remove it.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date on Nintendo Switch.