Developers Who Returned the DTK Mac mini Start Receiving $500 in Credit From Apple

Staying true to its word, Apple has started giving out $500 in credit to developers who returned their DTK Mac mini. The company had sent out emails to developers previously and upped the return credit from $200 to $500, which is the actual price of the developer kit. Think of it this way; you are getting a refund for returning the product that you paid for previously.

The $500 Credit Can Now Be Used to Purchase Any Apple Product, Including the New M1 Mac Models

Apple sent out the following message to developers who returned their DTK Mac mini.

“In appreciation of your participation in the Universal App Quick Start program and to help with your continued development of Universal apps, we'd like to provide you with a one-time-use promo code for $500 toward the purchase of a new M1 Mac or other Apple products ordered through the Apple Store Online.”

The $500 credit being sent out to developers will remain the same regardless of which region you live in. Assuming you return the DTK Mac mini from a country that is not the U.S., MacRumors reports that you’ll receive the equivalent of that $500. For example, if you returned the Mac mini while living in Canada, the return credit will amount to $636 CAD.

Got the promo code for returning the DTK

If developers have not returned their DTK Mac mini to Apple, you have until March 31 of this year to be eligible for the $500 credit. That amount can be used to purchase any Apple product, including the company’s M1 Mac mini, M1 MacBook Pro, or M1 MacBook Air, depending on your preference. We recommend that you return it as quickly as possible as you will have the opportunity to purchase a more powerful Mac for far less money.

Any new portable Mac you purchase is outfitted with the 5nm M1 chip, which runs circles around what is running in the DTK Mac mini. For those wondering, the DTK Mac mini features an A12Z Bionic, the same silicon that fuels the 2020 iPad Pro models.

