Death Stranding Bundle Announced by NVIDIA; Game Ready Driver Optimized for DS, HZD and F1 2020 Out Now

NVIDIA, 505 Games and Kojima Productions jointly announced a Death Stranding bundle, available from today until July 29th.

As part of this Death Stranding bundle, a digital copy of the game will be included with purchases of select GeForce RTX GPUs, laptops, PCs at participating retailers and etailers. To learn more about the offer, including whether your region is part of the promotion, check this page (once it's up).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs Deliver 60+ FPS at 4K & 100+ FPS at 1440p in Death Stranding Using DLSS 2.0 Quality Settings

Alongside the Death Stranding bundle, NVIDIA also revealed the release of its latest Game Ready driver, version 451.67. Optimized for the upcoming releases of F1 2020 (July 10th), Death Stranding (July 14th, featuring DLSS 2.0 support), and Horizon: Zero Dawn (August 7th), the new Game Ready driver also adds support for three new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

Dell S2721HGF Yes 27 IPS 2560x1440 (QHD) 48-165Hz Dell S2721DGF Yes 27 IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) 48-144Hz Lenovo G25-10 Yes 25 IPS 1920x1080 (FHD) 48-144Hz

The following games have now received GeForce Experience's one-click optimal playable settings (OPS) support.

Darksburg

Disintegration

Fishing Planet

House Flipper

Justice RTX

Outer Wilds

Persona 4 Golden

Pistol Whip

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Trackmania

As usual, the full driver changelog reveals a list of fixed issues, which we've reported below.