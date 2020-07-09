Death Stranding Bundle Announced by NVIDIA; Game Ready Driver Optimized for DS, HZD and F1 2020 Out Now
NVIDIA, 505 Games and Kojima Productions jointly announced a Death Stranding bundle, available from today until July 29th.
As part of this Death Stranding bundle, a digital copy of the game will be included with purchases of select GeForce RTX GPUs, laptops, PCs at participating retailers and etailers. To learn more about the offer, including whether your region is part of the promotion, check this page (once it's up).
Alongside the Death Stranding bundle, NVIDIA also revealed the release of its latest Game Ready driver, version 451.67. Optimized for the upcoming releases of F1 2020 (July 10th), Death Stranding (July 14th, featuring DLSS 2.0 support), and Horizon: Zero Dawn (August 7th), the new Game Ready driver also adds support for three new G-SYNC Compatible displays.
|Dell
|S2721HGF
|Yes
|27
|IPS
|2560x1440 (QHD)
|48-165Hz
|Dell
|S2721DGF
|Yes
|27
|IPS
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|48-144Hz
|Lenovo
|G25-10
|Yes
|25
|IPS
|1920x1080 (FHD)
|48-144Hz
The following games have now received GeForce Experience's one-click optimal playable settings (OPS) support.
- Darksburg
- Disintegration
- Fishing Planet
- House Flipper
- Justice RTX
- Outer Wilds
- Persona 4 Golden
- Pistol Whip
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Trackmania
As usual, the full driver changelog reveals a list of fixed issues, which we've reported below.
- The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz. [3038540]
- [Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]
- [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash. [3037846]
- [Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy. [3038602]
- [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may occur. [3038621]
- [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]
- [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On
while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]
- [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on
some systems. [200627952]
