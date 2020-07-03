Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gets Closer To Release, as EULA Goes Up On Steam

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC release may be just around the corner, judging from what has been discovered today.

Twitter user Morwull reported that the game's EULA has gone up on Steam, hinting at an imminent release. The user also suggests that it may release on Steam right after the Summer Sale ends next week, on July 9th.

HZD EULA went up today, release soon, probably right after the sale. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8y8wvamguw — Al (@Morwull) July 3, 2020

Horizon Zero Dawn has been confirmed for PC back in March. The game will support NVIDIA Ansel as well as Ultrawide resolutions. For the rest, the game will feature the same engaging open-world experience of the original PlayStation 4 release.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a pure sign of what can be completed with an exceptionally designed open world. Not only that, it has exceptional characterisation and a sincere story that doesn't shoehorn elements, allowing for the organic growth of characters. This is a game that I can barely find any faults with, except borrowing some elements from other open-world games. Even so, it made each and every element its own in one of the best games to date.

The game also received a major expansion called The Frozen Wild which introduces a new area, new enemies, and more.

With a new focused story, a harshly beautiful new area, new weapons, enemies and skills, The Frozen Wilds is a worthy expansion of the open world game developed by Guerrilla Games. Ultimately, it's more of the same, as the expansion lacks any major new gameplay mechanics, but when so much love is put into a product, is it really an issue? Highly recommended to all Horizon Zero Dawn owners.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game launches on PC sometime this Summer. We will let you know precisely when it releases on Steam as soon as an announcement is made, so stay tuned for all the latest.