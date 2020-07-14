Death Stranding PC Feels More Like Cinema Than TV Thanks to Ultrawide, Says Developer

Death Stranding PC is launching today, featuring a number of improvements over the PlayStation 4 version including support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2.0, which promises to deliver 4K at 60 frames per second even on an RTX 2060 graphics card.

In an interview with Geoff Keighley, though, Kojima Productions Art Director Yoji Shinkawa specifically highlighted the addition of Ultrawide (21:9) screen support as particularly interesting in Death Stranding PC. According to Shinkawa, this gives the game a proper cinematic look, as if you were in a theater, whereas the regular 16:9 version feels more like watching a TV show on your own television.

Death Stranding PC Doesn’t Support Ray Tracing Due to Time Constraints; PlayStation 5 Version Will Be Looked Into in the Future

Of course, compared with the PS4 version, the resolution and the frame rate have been upgraded. But the biggest surprise I think that people will get in Death Stranding PC is that we supported the 21:9 ultrawide screen, and this is surely expanding the horizontal perspective to bring you into the game with the immersion and the presence with it. Also, when you have this wider horizontal perspective, you can see more enemies and also you can kind of find where you want to go, because the amount of information is actually just much more viewable. So yeah, I touched a little bit about the ultrawide screen, but this is not just only in the game part, but this ultrawide we’ve adjusted so that even in the cutscenes, you can see it in ultrawide in the PC version. So compared to the previous one, I could kind of say that you’re kind of watching a TV drama on PlayStation 4 console at the regular 16:9, but this time in Death Stranding PC it’s more you get the impression that you’re watching a movie at the cinema when using ultrawide.

You can read our review of Death Stranding PC here. The game is available for purchase at a 22% discount via Green Man Gaming.