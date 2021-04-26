This brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle mod allows players to drive the Terzo Millennio Electric Hypercar by Lamborghini.

Plenty of cars to drive in Cyberpunk 2077 with the fastest one being the Rayfield Caliburn hypercar. Still, fans might be looking for something even more extreme, more batlike even. Well, created by modder ‘Kingso’, this beastly new car mod does just that.

The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Electric Hypercar modification replaces the Rayfield Caliburn with Lamborghini’s futuristic concept car. The Terzo Millennio Electric comes with a carbon fiber body, center seat driving positions, and a full interior makeover. It might be a matter of taste, but I think this car looks almost as stunning in-game as it does on the concept renders I’ve seen from Lamborghini. A couple of screenshots and a video showing off this mod have been included below.

The name may point a long way into the future - ‘Terzo Millennio’ means

third millennium - but Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali started the

Terzo project on his arrival at Sant’Agata. The idea was to explore how

to make an EV hypercar dramatic and engaging enough to deliver both the

kerb appeal and performance that makes it worthy of the brand, as well

as engage Lambo’s future audience. The Terzo is basically a rolling

technical test bed designed to challenge current EV thinking and

jump-start a more radical approach.































Interested in checking this mod out? You can download it for PC from Nexusmods. Getting the mod to work shouldn’t be too hard, but be sure to read up on the installation instructions first.

Quite the looker don't you think? Please share your impressions or thoughts about this impressive-looking mod for CDPR's title down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC and consoles. A proper next-gen version of the game is slated for a release later this year.