Cyberpunk 2077 4K Player Faces Mod Greatly Upscales Body Skins of Playable Characters

A new Cyberpunk 2077 4K player faces mod greatly upscale the body skins of playable characters within the game.

Created by known modder 'XilaMonstrr', this texture pack includes both female and male body skins. "Original resolution was primarily 1K", the modder explains. "I have upscaled them all by 4x using chaiNNer and ESRGAN models, to a maximum of 4K."

It's a pretty good-looking texture pack and one that Cyberpunk 2077 players will surely appreciate - if you're into modding that is. We've included some comparison screenshots down below:

The upscaled body skin texture pack can be download via Nexusmods right here. There's also a 2K version available for those who are worried about VRAM use. As always, be sure to follow the provided installation instructions before using this modification.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. As you might have guessed, this mod is for the PC version only. The game recently received its 1.61 update, adding support for FSR 2.1 on PC and the next-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

Use a variety of upgradeable weapons, hacking skills and body-enhancing implants to become the best hired gun in town.