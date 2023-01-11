The Witcher 3 Romance Mod Allows You to Cheat With Both Yennefer and Triss

A new The Witcher 3 romance mod has been released, which allows users to cheat with both Yennefer and Triss.

Originally, trying to romance both females will result in losing both of them, but this interesting new mod allows players to romance both while still being able to get a good ending with one of them. The mod is compatible with the original version of the game and the recently-released next-gen update, and packs four romancing choices that users can choose from:

Vanilla, which means the mod does nothing. Yen, after the Triss and Yen payback scene, Yen is still your final lover. Triss, as the final lover. (Recommended) Determined by game facts (judging by previous choices you made that who you truly love and care).

In-game cheating? For real, but, we wanted to share it nonetheless as we’re pretty sure that The Witcher 3 fans will appreciate this PC mod.

PC players wanting to give this mod a spin can download it via Nexusmods. As always, be sure to follow the provided installation instructions.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions are available globally now for PC and consoles. Released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the Witcher 3 was first announced in 2013.

“The captivating and non-linear story of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes place in a rich, truly open-world environment. A world which is thrilling to explore, full of daring adventures, momentous quests, memorable characters, and unique monsters. Players will freely travel through woods, lakes, mountains, cities and villages. Each region is inhabited by distinct populations with their own customs, legends and problems. The world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 30 times bigger than The Witcher 2," said Adam Badowski, head of the studio upon the game’s announcement.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the final episode of the award-winning RPG series and the last part of the legend of Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the most robust and breathtaking game ever created by CD Projekt RED. Open-world, free-roaming exploration is an adventure in itself as the player will gallop through war-ravaged lands, sail misty waters and track down dangerous beasts for money. An improved combat system will allow players to feel like a real monster-hunter, a witcher who uses his superior senses and fighting skills to survive in a dark fantasy world--while he embarks on a quest to save his loved ones. The new core mechanics of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt immerse the player in the experience completely, with no Quick Time Events, only intuitive RPG gameplay.