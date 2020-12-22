New Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicle Mod for PC Makes it Easier To Drive Cars and Bikes
Cruising through Night City can be rather hard but this new Cyberpunk 2077 Vehicle mod is aimed to make your trip somewhat more comfortable.
Created by ‘RB’, this new mod makes vehicles in the game less hard to handle. In addition, the latest version of the mod somewhat improves the handbrake, making cars easier to drive. ‘RB’ has also created an optional configuration file that aims to further improve vehicle handling by playing around with acceleration and deceleration.
Installation is plain simple and only requires users to extract the downloaded file(s) into the main Cyberpunk 2077 folder.
PC players interested in improving their driving skills might want to give this mod a try through Nexusmods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available now globally across PC, consoles, and Stadia. A new patch, improving performance and fixes bugs across all platforms, was released over the weekend. Comparisons show that the update significantly improved the game's performance on consoles.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter