Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Features Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, HD Monsters Reworked Mod & More; HDR Enabled Automatically

CD Projekt Red's Global Community Manager, Marcin Momot, has taken to Twitter to provide some additional details about next week's free The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update.

We already knew that the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt might be using some popular community mods, and we now have a confirmed list of mods that will be included in the next-gen version, including the ever-popular HD Reworked Project from modder HalkHogan. As revealed by Momot, the following mods have been implemented in the game:

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan

HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth

Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25

Nitpicker's Patch by chuckcash

World Map Fixes by Terg500

In addition to the above, the community manager also provided more information about the game's HDR feature, which will be automatically enabled if supported by your display. Momot also revealed that the team is planning to add an HDR calibration option to the next-gen version through a future patch.

"A word of clarification on the HDR feature in The Witcher 3 NG update for PC, PS5 & XSX|S", Momot explained. "For the release of the game it will be automatically enabled when connected to an HDR screen. We plan to add a calibration menu in one of the future patches. Thanks for your patience!"

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update releases in a few days on December 14 across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The patch will be free for those already owning The Witcher 3 on their platform.

CD Projekt Red announced the next-gen version of the 2015 title back in September of last year.

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original", CD Projekt Red wrote last month. "These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. You can also look forward to new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix.”