GTFO Launches on Steam Early Access Before Year’s End; Rundown Concept Unveiled

GTFO, the cooperative action horror FPS game from 10 Chambers Collective, is expected to finally land on Steam Early Access before the end of the year for a price of $34.99.

Alongside this announcement, the developers have unveiled the 'Rundown' concept. Basically, the player characters in GTFO are captives who are tasked with a work order every time they log into the game. The Rundown is the menu you'll get upon launching GTFO; there'll be different tiers and the deeper you go into the underground complex, the harder the missions will be.

Additionally, there'll be a countdown timer for the Rundown. After the countdown ends, the objectives are going to be replaced by new ones, while the previous Rundown won't be available anymore. The goal is obviously to provide a dynamic environment for players while also focusing on a common set of missions at a time.

Simon Viklund, member of 10 Chambers Collective and narrator of the video, said:

Each work order in the Rundown represents an expedition into a different part of the Complex where the environment, the population of monsters, the objective, and other conditions can all be vastly different and offer diverse gaming experiences.

Ulf Andersson, founder of 10 Chambers Collective, stated:

GTFO’s Early Access phase will be exciting - we will test this Rundown concept: How many expeditions should be in a Rundown versus how long it lasts, what kinds of flavors different expedition can have, etcetera. It will be a period of trials and experimentation that we think will be very interesting for the hardcore co-op gamer crowd who also want to follow the game’s development closely.

GTFO is also said to be made for 'hardcore gamers looking for a true challenge', as ammunitions will be scarce and stealth might be a preferable option in some situations.

There'll be an Ambassador Beta Test ahead of the Steam Early Access release. For a chance to be selected, sign up here.