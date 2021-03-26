Download Now: iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 Updates Available OTA
Apple has just released iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 for compatible iPhone and iPad devices around the globe. The update is available OTA.
iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 Includes Important Security Updates, Download Now if Possible
In a rather surprising move, Apple has just released a brand new update for both iPhone and iPad users around the globe. According to the changelog for both iPhone and iPad, the update provides important security fixes.
This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Given that this updates focus primarily (and only) on security therefore it is highly recommended that you go ahead and download it onto your device immediately. In order to get the update over the air, and that is the best way to go about this, follow the steps outlined below:
- Connect to Wi-Fi
- Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install
Let the update download onto your device and then it will be installed immediately if you have 50% or more battery life remaining. Your iPhone or iPad may request you to connect to a wall charger, please do so when prompted for it.
You can, as usual, perform a clean install of the update. We have all the IPSW files linked below. Download the one that is tailor-made for your device and then follow the tutorial underneath on how to perform a clean install.
Download iOS 14.4.2 / iPadOS 14.4.2 IPSW Files
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- iPad Air 4
- 10.2-inch iPad 8
- 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)
Follow the guide below on how to clean install the latest iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 update:
It is nice to see these updates coming along as we move towards the final release of iOS 14.5. This goes on to show that Apple is not strictly focus on the next big thing while completely ignoring the software that is already out there. If there are bugs ahead of iOS 14.5, Apple will take care of it.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 599
USD 696.84
USD 699
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter