Download Now: iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 Updates Available OTA

Apple has just released iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 for compatible iPhone and iPad devices around the globe. The update is available OTA.

iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 Includes Important Security Updates, Download Now if Possible

In a rather surprising move, Apple has just released a brand new update for both iPhone and iPad users around the globe. According to the changelog for both iPhone and iPad, the update provides important security fixes.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Given that this updates focus primarily (and only) on security therefore it is highly recommended that you go ahead and download it onto your device immediately. In order to get the update over the air, and that is the best way to go about this, follow the steps outlined below:

Connect to Wi-Fi

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Let the update download onto your device and then it will be installed immediately if you have 50% or more battery life remaining. Your iPhone or iPad may request you to connect to a wall charger, please do so when prompted for it.

You can, as usual, perform a clean install of the update. We have all the IPSW files linked below. Download the one that is tailor-made for your device and then follow the tutorial underneath on how to perform a clean install.

Download iOS 14.4.2 / iPadOS 14.4.2 IPSW Files

Follow the guide below on how to clean install the latest iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 update:

It is nice to see these updates coming along as we move towards the final release of iOS 14.5. This goes on to show that Apple is not strictly focus on the next big thing while completely ignoring the software that is already out there. If there are bugs ahead of iOS 14.5, Apple will take care of it.