Here’s how you can clean install iOS 13.3 beta 3 and iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch using iTunes. This requires an Apple Developer Program membership.

You love iOS 13. and you decided to give the new iOS 13.3 beta a spin. But you can’t decide which route you should take in order to try out the new beta. You can take the over the air route, which retains all your files and settings. Or, you can take the clean install route which ensures optimal performance from the get-go. The downside of performing a clean install? You have to deal with iTunes and IPSW firmware files. That’s OK, it takes only a few minutes to get through it all.

Download iOS 13.3 Beta 3 Without Developer Account on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch for Free

Clean Install iOS 13.3 Beta 3 & iPadOS 13.3 Beta 3

Before you begin, it’s important that you backup each and every single file and setting on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can do this using iTunes or iCloud, and will come in handy later whenever you decide to downgrade back to iOS 13.2. Please, do not skip this step otherwise you have the potential to lose all your photos, videos, settings and personal files due to an unforeseen event. However, we’ve made a solid point here and hopefully you will follow through it all.

Secondly, make sure that your iOS device is compatible to work with iOS 13.3 beta 3. So, head over to this link and make sure that you have a device that is compatible with iOS 13.3 in the first place.

Note: This installation method requires you have to have a working, paid Apple Developer Program membership with you in order to have access to the full iOS 13.3 beta IPSW. You should also have Xcode installed on your Mac, which you can download from this link. It’s free, and you will have to give it a quick setup before you clean install iOS 13.3 beta.

Sign in to the Apple Developer Program website and head straight to the Downloads section.

Scroll down a little until you find the Featured Downloads section.

Right under the iOS 13.3 beta 3 you’ll see a Download Restore Images section. Click on the Show All button next to it.

Choose the IPSW that is meant for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and let it download. Save it to the desktop for easy access later on.

Assuming that the download is complete, simply connect your iOS device to your Mac using a Lightning cable and then launch iTunes.

Note: If you haven’t already, please take a backup of your files and settings right now. Beyond this point, you’ll lose everything. Also, if you haven't registered your device's UDID, then it's advised that you do so. You can find out the method by simply following the little 'Registered Device UDID' section in our iOS 13 beta 3 download post linked at the foot of this post. Once done, back here and follow the rest of the guide.

Click on the little iPhone-like icon on the top left hand corner of iTunes.

Now click on the Restore iPhone button while holding down the left Option key and then select the iOS 13.3 beta 3 IPSW file you downloaded and saved on the desktop.

iTunes will first extract the contents of the download and then restore your device with it. Once done, you will see the Hello screen, after which you can start setting up your device as you normally would.

Remember, you will experience broken functionality in certain places and bad battery life is to be expected at this point. Things will start to take shape as we are treated with the third or fourth betas of the software. Make sure to check out our on-going coverage of iOS 13.3 beta 3 features and changes.

If you are interested, you might want to check out the following: