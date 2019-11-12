Apple has released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 beta 2. The new update is available for developers as an over-the-air update as well as through Apple Developer Center. Public beta testers can sign up to Apple's Public Beta Software Program to download the update. Here are all the new features and changes in this update.

iOS 13.3 beta 2 & iPadOS 13.3 beta 2

iOS 13.3 beta 2 was released on November 12 with build number 17C5038a, It is a much smaller update, but contains an important new feature as per the release notes:

Apple CEO Tim Cook, President Trump To Tour Apple’s Factory in Texas

Now supports NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari, SFSafariViewController, and ASWebAuthenticationSession using the WebAuthn standard, on devices with the necessary hardware capabilities.

FIDO2-compliant security keys are supported by a number of web services for login, including Google, Dropbox, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and many more. Using a compatible key should allow users to login automatically to these services in Safari and Safari Web View.

A number of bug fixes are also included in this update aimed towards Mail app and Notification Center widgets.

iOS 13.3 beta 1 & iPadOS 13.3 beta 1

The first developer beta for iOS 13.3 and iPadOS was released on November 5. The build number for these updates is 17C5032d, while the update file size is around 3.28 GB for iPhone X and 3.34 GB for iPad Pro 11-inch model.

The public beta was released on November 6.

Apple's release notes for this update only mention the following new Networking feature:

Apple Is Launching 16-Inch MacBook Pro This Wednesday for $2400

Certain top-level domains (TLDs) such as .dev and .app are now in the Foundation URLSession and NSURLConnection HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) preload list. An app which uses URLSession to visit a matching URL will always navigate to the URL as https:// , and never as cleartext http:// . See the HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) Specification for more information about HSTS. (56247242) The following changes have also been found while using the first beta: There are mixed reports that the notorious RAM management bug from iOS 13.2 has been fixed in this update. In our testing, we found that the issue does not occur as often anymore. Safari tabs do not refresh when you switch between apps, like they happen on iOS 13.2, however, some third-party apps still do not work as expected due to this issue.

Communication Limits are finally available in Screen Time with this update, even though it was originally supposed to be a part of iOS 13. The feature was removed during beta testing. With Communication Limits, parents can set limits on phone calls, FaceTime, Messages and iCloud contacts for their kids.

If you do not like the new Memoji Stickers, you can now disable them by going to Settings > General > Keyboards and scrolling down to find the toggle.

Haptic menu for messages has been updated.

Apple Watch app icon has been updated.

Beats Solo Pro do not play well with iOS 13.3 beta, because the operating system does not recognize them.

Download iOS 13.3 beta 2 & iPadOS 13.3 beta 2

These updates are currently available as betas for developers. Apple usually releases the public beta a few days after the developer beta is released. The developer beta requires an Apple Developer Account, which costs $99 per year, while the public beta can be downloaded for free by signing unto Apple's Public Beta Software Program.

You can follow our guide to download the developer beta and install it on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch: