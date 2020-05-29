Bungie to Reveal What’s Next for Destiny 2 on June 9th

As the end of the Season of the Worthy draws near, Destiny 2 fans are eager to learn what's next and Bungie did provide quite a few hints in the latest blog post. Bungie Communications Director David Dague wrote:

Development of Destiny 2 continues, only we are all working from the safety of our homes. We have exciting news to share with you about our plans, but it won’t happen at some fancy convention under hot lights. Instead, we'll use the Internet. If you are familiar with the rituals and cycles that mark a year in the life of a Guardian, you must be curious as to when we'll begin a conversation about what is next. We can't put a date on that just yet, but we will very soon. That's a promise. We know you're hungry for that news and we're just as eager to deliver it. Keep your eyes trained on @Bungie for updates. We’ll stream our announcements in the usual places. You’ll learn about the next Season of Destiny 2 at the same time that we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long.

Oddly enough, though, later in the blog post Production Director Justin Truman does seem to put a date on it, saying everything will be revealed in 12 days.

Destiny 2 Microtransactions Are Getting Better, Transmogrification Also Coming

We’re committed to this game, to staying transparent about our plans, and to this relationship we have with our community. The reasons we started on this journey 10 years ago haven’t changed. We’re committed to building a world anyone can be a part of, where everyone can feel powerful, and where you might reconnect with old friends or make some new ones. So we look forward to continuing this conversation, and continuing to evolve Destiny 2 together. And in 12 days, we can’t wait to show you more of what we’ve been working on.

Given that the blog post went up yesterday, the reveal of what's next for the game should take place on June 9th. Until then, stay tuned.