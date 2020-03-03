Destiny 2 Drops “Season of the Worthy” Trailer and Release Date, Content Roadmap Revealed

Destiny 2’s “Season of the Worthy” kicks off next week, and Bungie has released a new trailer and detailed what players can expect. The Cabal superweapon The Almighty has been disabled, but now it’s plummeting directly towards the Last City, and it’s up to you to stop it. In addition to the new story missions, the season also brings back the much-loved Trials of Osiris PvP mode and includes your usual assortment of weapons and a new Season Pass to work through. Check out the Season of the Worthy trailer, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from Season of the Worthy:

Destiny 2 Finally Reviving Trials of Osiris, Weapons to Have Limited Shelf Lives in Future

Save the Last City With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City. Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction. Power Up Rasputin Time Is Running Out - Race against time to save the Last City from destruction.

Seraph Towers - Join your fellow Guardians and prepare Rasputin’s defenses in shared public events.

Bounties & Bunkers - Rise to Rasputin’s Challenge and clear bunkers throughout the system to re-establish communication with the Warmind. Trials Of Osiris The Cult of Osiris seeks Guardians with flawless execution and incomparable teamwork. Is the challenge of a perfect victory too daunting or does your fireteam have the edge to reign? Exclusive rewards await those who never lose. Here To Stay - The pinnacle of PvP is back and it’s here to stay. Fight for victory every weekend in this Power-enabled 3v3 Crucible playlist.

Free To Play - All Guardians at Power level 960 or greater can compete.

Perfection Rewarded - Get multiple wins in a row to earn Pinnacle gear. Win seven in a row to earn additional rewards and special access to The Lighthouse.

Much of the new seasonal content is free, although some of it requires you to buy the $10 Season of the Worthy pass. You can check out a breakdown of the season’s free and paid content, and a roadmap detailing when everything will arrive below (click the image for full resolution).

Free Content Defend the Last City from the Red Legion by powering up Rasputin

New Seraph Tower public events and bunker activities

Trials of Osiris returns every weekend (minimum Power level 960)

Seasonal Artifact: Upgrade the Warmind Khanjali to earn Seasonal gear mods

Rank up to unlock the Seasonal armor set: Seventh Seraph

Rank up to unlock the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy's Matchbook Season Pass Content Weekly Rasputin Challenges

Legendary Lost Sectors

New Exotic questline

Instantly unlock the Seventh Seraph armor sets for each class

Instantly unlock the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy's Matchbook

New triumphs, bounties, and Seasonal lore books

Exotic emote, Ghost, ornament, and finisher

All XP gains are increased throughout the Season

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Season of the Worthy will kick off next Tuesday (March 10).