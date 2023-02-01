Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer Shows off its Exotic Armor and Weapons

Yesterday, Bungie released a new trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the upcoming expansion which will bring several new features to the game alongside a new locale to explore. The trailer showcases some of the new Exotic armor and weapons that players will be able to collect. The trailer also showcases some new Strand verbs that players can use to weave objects and creatures.

You can see the latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall below:

So, what were the weapons and armor showcased in the trailer? Bungie provided details about them in a press release, and you can find them here:

Final Warning – This Strand Sidearm shoots tracking rounds that seek out nearby enemies.

– This Strand Sidearm shoots tracking rounds that seek out nearby enemies. Deterministic Chaos – A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires.

– A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires. Winterbite – A Stasis Exotic Glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frost orbs, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attack.

– A Stasis Exotic Glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frost orbs, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attack. Cyrtarachne’s Façade – This Exotic helmet gives extra protection as Hunters gain armor and flinch resistance when they grapple.

– This Exotic helmet gives extra protection as Hunters gain armor and flinch resistance when they grapple. Abeyant Leap – When Titans use their Barricade with this Exotic leg armor, it spawns seeking projectiles that suspend enemies and gives armor to its wielder.

– When Titans use their Barricade with this Exotic leg armor, it spawns seeking projectiles that suspend enemies and gives armor to its wielder. Swarmers – This new Exotic leg armor allows Warlocks to create a Threadling to infest and attack enemies after destroying a tangle.

The Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer also shows off the Quicksilver Storm catalyst upgrade. This upgrade allows the Exotic Auto Rifle's grenade kills to create Strand tangles which can then be thrown at enemies. You'll be able to get the weapon now if you pre-order the Lightfall expansion.

Currently, Destiny 2 players are still trying to restore the Warmind Rasputin in the Season of the Seraph. Players will have to infiltrate behind enemy lines to rebuild pieces of Rasputin as they prepare for the upcoming arrival of the Witness. Players can still participate in Moments of Triumph until the end of the Season.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion will be available on February 28, 2022.