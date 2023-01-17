Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer Shows a Glimpse of Neptune and the Neomuna Metropolis

Bungie has released a new trailer for the anticipated Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. This trailer provides players with a brief look at Neptune and the newly discovered metropolis of Neomuna, a landscape that's filled with futuristic skyscrapers and neon lights. It's certainly a beautiful location that a lot of Guardians will look forward to exploring.

You can watch the trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall below:

This new trailer also shows off the scope of Calus’s invasion into Neomuna and depicts Guardians grappling their way through the city using the new Darkness subclass, Strand. Players also get to meet Neomuna’s defenders, the Cloud Striders, as they ask for the Guardian’s help in protecting their people from the attack.

Additionally, Bungie has also added a few items to the Eveverse to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. These items are a new Exotic Ghost, Ship, Sparrow, and even a festive ornament for the Riskrunner. Players can also find a red envelope filled with free bright dust waiting for them in the Eververse store. These items will be available until the end of January.

Currently, Destiny 2 players are still trying to restore the Warmind Rasputin in the Season of the Seraph. Players will have to infiltrate behind enemy lines to rebuild pieces of Rasputin as they prepare for the upcoming arrival of the Witness. Players can still participate in Moments of Triumph until the end of the Season.

The Season of the Seraph also brings with it a new Battle Pass which comes packed with its own Exotic weapon for players who own the Witch Queen Expansion's Season Pass alongside Exotic engrams, upgrade materials, cosmetics, and more. All to anticipate the upcoming release of the Lightfall expansion.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion will be available on February 28, 2022.