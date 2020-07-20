Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked With U.S. Warranty Now Going for as Low as $499; Available in Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black

The Galaxy Note 9 became official in 2018 and in just two years, its price is equivalent to a 2020 mid-ranged handset. All available colors; Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black flavors belonging to the Note 9 start from $499 on Amazon, with all three versions sporting 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 512GB version of all three flavors available, and they are going for $649 a unit.

Before purchasing, keep in mind that only the Midnight Black variant in the 128GB model will take between 1-2 months to ship. As for why you should get one of these, there are plenty of reasons why. Firstly, that elegant design sporting a large 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that’s HDR10 compliant looks terrific no matter what you do. Next, comes the performance, and the Galaxy Note 9 is loaded.

It’s armed with a Snapdragon 845 and with the 128GB version, you get 6GB RAM, while the 512GB storage version offers you 8GB RAM. The dual-rear camera is promising, with the secondary unit allowing you to zoom in since it’s a telephoto lens. You also get a dual-front camera, with one of the sensors offering iris scanning for unlocking the device. Of course, the Galaxy Note 9 wouldn’t be complete without Qi wireless charging, and it has a large 4,000mAh battery to last you the entire day.

Last, but certainly not least, you have the S Pen, which delivers some unique functions like taking notes during work meetings, getting quick translations and converting currency, electronically filling PDFs, Smart Select to capture precise screenshots, and more.

Keep in mind that the deal is only applicable for today, with more than 21 hours remaining at the time of writing. For $499, it’s a steal of a deal and you absolutely shouldn’t miss it.