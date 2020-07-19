Sager’s 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Is Back in Stock and Cheaper; 8-Core CPU, RTX 2060, NVMe SSD, All for Just $1,249

The last time we talked about the Sager NP7858DW, various models of the high-end gaming laptop had gone out of stock, but this time, this portable powerhouse is not just available, it’s cheaper at the same time on Amazon. Yes, that is correct, the configuration that you’ll want to have costs just $1,249 and you’re getting one of the most promising configuration in a 15.6-inch gaming notebook. It’s that good.

Firstly, the Sager NP7858DW has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, and you don’t get six, but eight cores thanks to the Intel Core i7-10875H. The CPU is paired with an RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory and with this gaming laptop, you’ll not just be able to game, but tackle some serious productivity thanks to those eight cores. Also, at the 1080p resolution, the RTX 2060 and 8-core CPU combination is more than sufficient to play the latest games at their highest visual settings and give you high frame rates in return too.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 running at 2933MHz, and if you wish, you can upgrade it to 64GB whenever you feel you’re short on memory. For $1,249, there’s also a single 500GB NVMe SSD but no secondary drive because NVMe SSDs are getting much cheaper now, so it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to populate one M.2 slot.

You also get those little extras in a gaming laptop such as a Wi-Fi 6 adapter, coupled with single-zone RGB lighting that can be configured up to 15 colors. As for the warranty, you get 12 months limited parts and labor starting from the date of purchase. At $1,249, this deal is hardly worth ignoring but you’ll have to hurry because just like last time, there’s no telling when the Sager NP7858DW will go out of stock.