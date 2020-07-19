Sony WF-1000XM3 Renewed With Noise Cancellation, up to 24-Hour Battery Life, Are Down to an Incredibly Low Price of $99.99

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are industry-leading wireless earphones that deliver impeccable sound quality while also providing a ton of features in return. Normally, these wireless earphones would cost you quite a bit but thanks to the Amazon renewed program, these can be had for just $99.99. If you want to read the fine print regarding the Amazon renewed program, those details are given below.

“This product has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.”

Firstly, the Sony WF-1000XM3 deliver one of the best audio experiences for wireless earphones and they also support noise cancellation in just you want to get rid of that pesky surrounding noise. Additionally, you can get up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case, and if you want 90 minutes of playback time, all you have to do is place the Sony WF-1000XM3 in the case for 10 minutes and you’ll be off to the races.

The wireless earphones also support Alexa, and the charging case can get topped up using a Type-C USB cable. There are also different silicone ear cups provided in the packaging, just in case the ones already present don’t fit properly in your ear.

So, $99.99 for a pair of renewed Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones that you can return after 90 days in case you’re dissatisfied? It’s a terrific deal and you shouldn’t ignore it by any means.