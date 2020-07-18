HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter Will Cost You Just $16.99 Today [$19 Off]

Save 33% or $19 on HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C adapter and add all the missing ports on your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Turn One Port into Many with the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter for Just $16.99

Though we saw it coming, but USB-C made everyone buy themselves an adapter to add extra ports. The transition is going to take a while and if you are going to jump into dongle land too then have a look at this deal on the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C adapter.

This adapter plugs straight into the Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C port of your computer and will turn that single port into many. You get three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, pass-through USB-C for charging and an HDMI port which can output video in 4K. Basically, if you get your hands on this adapter, you probably won’t ever need anything else.

There are no discount codes you should know about, nor any on-page coupons that need clipping. Just add to cart and hope that your order ships sooner rather than later.

Buy HooToo USB C Hub, 6 in 1 USB C Adapter - Was $35.99, now just $16.99