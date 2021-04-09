Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC Available Now on PC and Consoles

Borderlands 3 Director's Cut, the latest DLC for Gearbox's cooperative looter shooter game, is now available on PC and consoles as announced by publisher 2K Games. The add-on, originally scheduled to hit a mid-March launch date, had suffered a slight delay caused by the now-infamous Texas snowstorm.

Borderlands 3 Director's Cut is included for owners of the game's Ultimate Edition or the Season Pass 2. It can also be purchased separately for $14.99 (though Green Man Gaming is running a 15% discount for a PC Steam code, bringing the price down to $12.74).

The DLC's highlights are:

Hemovorous the Invincible -- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that’s been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy!

Murder Mystery Missions -- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story.

Behind-the-Scenes Content -- Get a peek into the development of Borderlands 3, from bloopers to cut content, and have access to a gallery showcasing concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and tons of footage that charts the game's development.

Vault Cards -- Your ticket to upcoming bundles of themed loot! When you play with a Vault Card active, you can work to level-up the card by completing daily and weekly challenges. There's a selection of over 100 unique challenges to pull from, so you never know exactly what each day and week may bring. Gain enough progress and you'll unlock a massive cache of themed cosmetics, plus some supremely powerful gear that scales to your level.

Alongside Borderlands 3 Director's Cut, Gearbox also added the Disciples of the Vault cosmetic packs (again for owners of the Ultimate Edition or the Season Pass 2) and two new loot machines, the Crazy Earl's Reroll and Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine.

By the way, Borderlands 3 recently joined the PlayStation NOW library alongside The Long Dark and Marvel's Avengers, so that's another way you can play the game.