PS Now April Games Include Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark

Today, Sony revealed the three new games coming to PS Now this month. These are Marvel's Avengers by Crystal Dynamics, Borderlands 3 by Gearbox Software, and The Long Dark by Hinterland Games; all three will be available starting tomorrow.

Marvel's Avengers will stay on PS Now until Monday, July 5th; Borderlands 3 will stay on the subscription service for quite a while longer, leaving only on Wednesday, September 29th. The Long Dark, on the other hand, does not have a date for when it'll leave PS Now yet.

Marvel’s Avengers is Getting MCU-Inspired Costumes, But You’ll Have to Pay Extra for Them

A free seven-day PS Now trial will be once again available starting on Wednesday, April 7th, in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, UK, USA.

Once the trial is over, you'll have to pick one of the plans (annual, priced $59.99; quarterly, priced $24.99; monthly, priced $9.99) to keep using PS Now.